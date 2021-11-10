Mayo offers tips for immunocompromised persons to gather safely this season (copy)

With holiday gatherings approaching, Mayo Clinic infectious disease experts are urging immunocompromised individuals to follow all precautions for a safe season.

While coronavirus precautions are stressed for all persons, those with weakened immune systems are especially susceptible to contracting viral infections, and becoming severely ill. Conditions which can compromise the immune system include cancer, untreated HIV or AIDS and transplant patients.

Dr. Raymund Razonable, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist who works with transplant patients, says the most crucial form of protection against coronavirus is vaccination, including a booster dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. In addition, individuals should check if those in their inner circle have been inoculated, as persons who haven’t had the shots are more likely to transmit the disease, Razonable says.

While it is fine to forgo a mask when around household members, it is recommended to wear a face covering when in public and around individuals you don’t live with. Distancing of six feet, hand washing and sanitation are also advised.

With many counties in Wisconsin currently experiencing very high COVID transmission rates, monitoring case levels both in your area and those you may be traveling to can help with assessing risk and planning accordingly.

The La Crosse County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Mayo Clinic’s Coronavirus Map tracking tool are all resources.

Immunocompromised persons who are exposed to COVID-19 or test positive should contact a healthcare provider, as they may qualify for monoclonal antibody treatment. The first dose of treatment must be administered within 96 hours of exposure.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

