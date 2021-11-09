Mayo offers tips for keeping kids calm during COVID-19, flu shots

With school age children now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and flu shot season ongoing, Mayo Clinic Health System is offering tips to help prepare youth for their shots.

Last week, the CDC gave final approval for 5-11 year olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The child doses are one-third the amount of the teen and adult version, and administered with a smaller needle. Children over 6 months of age are also encouraged to get a flu shot this fall if they have not already had a dose.

As many youth have a fear of needles and injections, Jessica Wadium, certified child life specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, advises letting children know a few days in advance of their appointment that they will be receiving a shot, and talk them through the process.

"This allows time for them to mentally prepare and create a plan to help them cope. Surprise visits to the doctor can create unnecessary anxiety," Wadium says. She also suggests using the word "poke" instead of shot, and to talk about inoculation in a calm, gentle manner.

Prior to the appointment, have your child eat and drink water.

During the appointment, parents or guardians can encourage children to relax their arm, breathe in and out deeply -- use the example of "smell in the flower and blow away the petals" -- and let the child choose if they want to watch the inoculation or look away. If they prefer distraction, try counting aloud, listening to music, letting them play on a electronic device or another activity to keep their mind off the shot.

Small children may prefer to sit on a parent's lap. A "comfort position" of having the child and parent chest to chest, or the child's back to the parent's chest with arms wrapped around them, may ease anxiety.

"Most of all, provide calm reassurance that this is part of keeping them safe, and validate that, although getting a poke can be hard, they are brave and capable," says Wadium.

Possible side effects of the inoculation include pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever or nausea. Mayo recommends not providing pain relievers to children before they are vaccinated, "as these may blunt their response to vaccination. If side effects develop, then pain relievers would be appropriate."

Let your child know they may feel some discomfort or sickness in the hours after their shot -- side effects generally dissipate within 24-48 hours -- and offer a small reward after their shot.

"Have something special planned for afterward to look forward to," says Wadium. "This can be something small and affordable, such as going to the park, that allows your child to think past the poke and onto the next step."

Mayo and Gundersen Health System provide vaccines for individuals 5 and up. Mayo parents or guardians of youth 5-11 will be notified their child is eligible for the shot.

To make an appointment at Mayo, use Patient Online Services or call 608-392-7400. To make an appointment at Gundersen, use the MyChart patient portal or call 608-775-6829.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

