Mayo officials say COVID case rise not due to increased testing, ask residents to "keep their guard up"

As COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward statewide and locally, Mayo Clinic Health System president Dr. Bobbie Gostout took to YouTube to express concern about the rise in infection and urge for compliance in masking and distancing.

Gostout, joined by Mayo Clinic Health System chief administrative officer Mary Jo Williamson, shared in a four minute video message their alarm at the high case rates, particularly in La Crosse and Eau Claire, and said Mayo hospitals as a result are seeing "many more patients."

"If we don't each do our part to containing the spread of COVID-19, we risk overwhelming our health care system and having to shut down businesses and schools," said Williamson.

While testing has become widely available locally, with the La Crosse County Health Department regularly facilitating free area testing days and both Mayo and Gundersen offering the service, Williamson says this does not account for the spike in cases, as the percent positive is also increasing.

"This is not a gradual increase that can only be attributed to additional testing, but rather exponential growth because of people letting their guard down," Williamson stated.