Mayo Onalaska now offering mobile CT services

Mayo Clinic Health System is now offering mobile CT services at its Onalaska hospital.

CT scans will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A CT combines a series of x-ray images that are computer processed to create cross sectional images of bones, blood vessels and soft tissues. The images can be used to diagnose a disease or injury, or to plan medical, surgical or radiation treatment.

Mayo's Onalaska clinical also offers X-ray, mammography, ultrasound, CT and MRI services. Earlier this year, the hospital completed an $8.1 million imaging expansion with the installation of a 1.5-tesla MRI scanner.

"We are pleased to be able to provide this breadth of imaging services and access for our patients in a convenient location," says Dr. Benjamin Dilger, site leader for Mayo's Onalaska clinic.

To schedule an appointment, call Mayo Clinic Health System at 608-392-4490.