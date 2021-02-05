 Skip to main content
Mayo opening COVID vaccine sites in Arcadia and Sparta
Mayo opening COVID vaccine sites in Arcadia and Sparta

Mayo Clinic Health System is opening COVID-19 vaccine sites next week in Arcadia and Sparta, with drive-up testing at the latter location being closed two days a week to accommodate vaccinations.

Beginning Tuesday at Mayo's Arcadia clinic and Thursday at the Sparta location, vaccination appointments will be open every Tuesday and Thursday to eligible individuals.

Those under the current sector of phase 1B -- those 65 and older -- will be notified via their Patient Online Services portal or via mail when they are able to schedule appointment, in accordance with state eligible guidelines and vaccine supply.

Individuals who are not current Mayo Clinic Health System patients can find information on obtaining a medical record number at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-vaccine.

To allow for COVID-19 testing, the drive through coronavirus testing service at the Sparta clinic will no longer be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Testing will now be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The site is located under the former emergency department canopy behind the hospital building along K Street.

Those seeking testing must be pre-screened by calling the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525. Patients will be advised of the next steps if they test positive.

Mayo reminds residents the speed of vaccinating community members for COVID-19 depends on the supply of vaccines provided by the state and federal government. The number of vaccination appointments available will be based on the current supply of doses.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

