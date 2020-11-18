Mayo opens COVID-19 Outpatient Therapy Center in hopes of reducing coronavirus hospitalizations

“When the clouds from this COVID storm recede, in hindsight we will see that one of the silver linings was our ability to quickly move scientific discoveries to patient bedside," says Eric Erickson, vice chair for hospital practice at Mayo Clinic Health System. "While the current spread of the virus in the community is alarming, our care teams are feeling optimism as new therapies are being deployed to care for patients at an unprecedented rate. Hopefully we will continue to see a very narrow gap between discovery and delivery.”

Planning for the Outpatient Therapy Center, says Mayo nurse manager Rachel Bishop, began early last week, with the first Remdesivir treatment administered onsite Sunday and a team being finalized for when antibody therapy services begin later this week.

The Monoclonal antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, is comprised from laboratory-made proteins which mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens by blocking the virus from attaching to and entering human cells, is available under emergency use authorization by the FDA to those who meet criteria. Those under 65, the age at which risk level for severe coronavirus cases increases, must have other risk factors or comorbidities to be eligible.