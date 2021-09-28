Mayo opens flu shot clinic, Gundersen's sites to open Oct. 11

Flu infections dwindled last winter amid coronavirus precautions, but experts continue to highly urge influenza vaccinations this season, with local hospitals beginning to offer the shots.

Mayo Clinic Health System on Tuesday opened its flu clinic in the former Occupational Health Building at 630 10th St., where COVID-19 vaccinations are also being administered, and Gundersen's flu clinics in La Crosse and Onalaska open Oct. 11. Gundersen will begin offering flu shots during regular clinic appointments on Oct. 1.

Mayo's flu shot clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 28, and Gundersen's flu shot clinics will be held 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays from Oct. 11 through Nov. 24 at both the La Crosse clinic on level one and the Onalaska clinic on level four.

Dr. Paul Molling says Mayo is anticipating flu shot demand to be high this season, with notable patient volumes already on opening day.

The previous flu season was mild due to pandemic related masking, distancing and enhanced sanitation, and while these steps are still strongly advised there is currently no county or state level masking mandate, and people may be exposed to either flu or coronavirus in stores, workplaces or events where not all are wearing face coverings. In addition, the delta variant is highly contagious and can cause breakthrough cases, especially if people become lax about precautions.

There is reason to believe flu cases will be increased this fall and winter, as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections, which fell dramatically in the 2020-2021 season, began appearing this summer both off cycle and in high numbers.

While no vaccine is 100% effective, the flu vaccine offers up to 60% protection from influenza, and the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna and one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines offer even higher efficacy against the coronavirus when the series are completed. Symptoms of the two viruses largely overlap, and the dual protection of a flu and COVID inoculation is essential in limiting viral spread and contraction.

"We don't need the flu taking hold on our communities and causing outbreaks," Molling said. "COVID infections, flu infections -- they both put a constraint on our hospitals."

A flu shot is advised for all persons 6 months and older, and especially crucial for those considered at high risk for severe symptoms, including youth, pregnant people, those over 50, individuals with chronic health conditions, nursing home residents and healthcare workers. Youth age 8 and under may require two doses of the influenza vaccine.

Individuals who still need a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or who are eligible for a booster, can have the shot given at the same time as their flu inoculation. It is advised the shots be given in separate arms in case of any allergic or adverse reaction.

Molling suggests those who have had adverse symptoms to either the flu or COVID vaccines in the past to talk to their provider or a nurse about whether it is advised to space out the doses.

Mayo patients can walk-in or schedule a flu shot via Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-9633. Gundersen patients can walk-in or make a flu shot appointment via the MyChart online patient portal or by calling the Gundersen facility of their choice. Gundersen's general flu information line is available at 608-775-0364.

Flu vaccinations at both hospitals can also be received during scheduled regular clinic appointments.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

