Mayo patients may now access their health records on iPhone app

Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System patients with a Patient Online Services online account can now access their health records and data via the Health Records app on iPhone.

"There are more ways than ever for patients to be actively engaged in their health care, and smartphone apps can be helpful for accessing records and tracking daily fitness and diet," says Dr. Steve Ommen, medical director of Experience Products for Mayo Clinic's Center for Digital Health. "We want patients who are interested in these apps to be able to use them securely and enhance their health care at Mayo Clinic."

Use of Health Records in iPhone's Health app is optional and will not change or affect the user's Patient Online Services account. Mayo Clinic patients with Android phones can use a similar health records app, which is called CommonHealth.

Health Records protects patients' privacy by using an encrypted connection between the user's iPhone and health care organizations. Downloaded health records are stored on the user's device and encrypted with the user's passcode. Users may access their Mayo Clinic health records by entering their Patient Online Services username and password. Health Records is available on iPhones but not iPads.