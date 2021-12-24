 Skip to main content
Mayo pediatric surgical patients create ornaments for a bit of cheer during their hospital stay

Pediatric surgical patients at Mayo had the opportunity to express their creative spirit this month, rewarded with a sweet treat before heading home to recover and celebrate the holidays.

Pediatric surgery Christmas tree

Kendall Pientok, 3, prepares to hang her ornament on the tree in Mayo's surgery day department. Pediatric surgical patients were invited to decorate an ornament to hang and take a candy cane.  

Mayo Clinic Health System nurse manager Debra Peterson and Mayo certified child life specialist Jessica Wadium were seeking a way to bring some cheer — and spark some smiles — to the youngest surgical patients at the hospital. They set up an ornament decorating station beside a Christmas tree, giving children a chance to customize their own ornament to hang before grabbing a candy cane from the branches.

“We always look for ways to help staff have positive interactions with patients — we really wanted to do something that would warm their hearts and (that) for the kids would also be a fun activity for them to do before surgery,” says Wadium. “It’s a time with a lot of anticipation and a lot of anxiety, so in addition to getting them ready by talking to the doctors and talking to myself they have time to play and be a kid and release that stress and anxiety.”

Around a dozen pediatric patients have hung an ornament on the tree this month, and Wadium says the children have “enjoyed being able to put their own touch on their hospital experience. This has provided them with a great way to feel empowered and have a happy memory from their time in the hospital.”

Staff have enjoyed seeing the creativity and having a heartfelt interactions with the kids, Wadium says.

“(This is) something we hope to continue each year and see what other traditions grow from it as well,” she said.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

