Mayo pediatrician emphasizes importance of back to school wellness visits amidst coronavirus pandemic

Poterucha also encourages parents and guardians to bring up pandemic- related stresses and concerns during their child's visit, noting providers are there to advocate for the adults as well as the child and can help connect them with resources and support.

Many parents are feeling overwhelmed as they balance work, child care and home schooling, and knowing the juggle will continue for at least a couple months may have them reaching a breaking point.

Virtual learning, Poterucha notes, is not ideal, with the platform hindering the ability of some students to understand and excel at their lessons, while also placing a burden on parents.

However, he says, "We really need to look to the science and the medical professionals" and proceed with caution when it comes to opening schools.

"There's going to be frustration, but it's the right thing to do with the uptick in local cases," he says, noting that while thus far "kids don't seem to be the super spreaders we thought they would be" and experience milder symptoms, they can still contract the virus and infect the adults around them, of special concern in regards to grandparents or others in high-risk categories.