Mayo pediatrician recommends back-to-school physicals, cardiac screenings for all students

Providers, Poterucha says, are seeing “almost epidemic levels” of weight gain or obesity among youth during the pandemic, with factors including stress eating, snacking more frequently, staying inside more and having sports or activities cancelled.

“It’s been a big alarm for pediatricians,” Poterucha says. “If you’re a parent and you’ve noticed your kid has gained a significant amount of weight and you’re concerned about their health, now is the time to get them in to see if we can improve their global health as they move ahead in their lives. It’s something where we’ve really been putting our heads together to get these kids back on track for a life of health.”

With those 12 and older now eligible for the Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine, Poterucha urges parents who have not yet taken their child for their shots to raise any queries they may have, especially as reports about very rare cases of heart or nerve related side effects ramp up hesitancy for some.

The CDC still highly recommends inoculation, with vaccine related health problems and deaths of miniscule percentages in relation to doses given and far less common than COVID-19 related health effects and fatalities.