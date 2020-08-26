Mayo pediatrician shares tips for managing the stress and frustration of distance learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The start of a new school year is stressful for many parents and children, but COVID-19 has brought anxiety to a whole new level, with the majority of local schools kicking off on a virtual level.

Outside of a classroom setting, many kids and teens may find it difficult to concentrate, with distractions at every turn. And without the one-on-one, face-to-face instruction of a teacher, others may find it difficult to grasp concepts and material new to them.

Adding to the challenge is the inability for some parents to be home to supervise and assist with school work, needing the income and insurance from their jobs, or for those working from home, the struggle to balance their own duties with the educational needs of their child.

Dr. Angela Mattke, pediatrician with Mayo Clinic's Children's Center, says it is important to approach the first month of school, and beyond if the virtual learning period is extended, with flexibility and understanding, both of their child's fluctuating emotions and the reality that maintaining perfect a GPA during this time may be unrealistic.