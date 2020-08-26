Mayo pediatrician shares tips for managing the stress and frustration of distance learning

The start of a new school year is stressful for many parents and children, but COVID-19 has brought anxiety to a whole new level, with the majority of local schools kicking off on a virtual level.
Outside of a classroom setting, many kids and teens may find it difficult to concentrate, with distractions at every turn. And without the one-on-one, face-to-face instruction of a teacher, others may find it difficult to grasp concepts and material new to them.
Adding to the challenge is the inability for some parents to be home to supervise and assist with school work, needing the income and insurance from their jobs, or for those working from home, the struggle to balance their own duties with the educational needs of their child.
Dr. Angela Mattke, pediatrician with Mayo Clinic's Children's Center, says it is important to approach the first month of school, and beyond if the virtual learning period is extended, with flexibility and understanding, both of their child's fluctuating emotions and the reality that maintaining perfect a GPA during this time may be unrealistic.
"One of the things parents can focus on is maybe not grades, but is your child working hard?" Mattke says. "Look at effort and not necessarily grades or final numbers. It's not just the school changes that they're (dealing with) but changes in social support and seeing their friends."
In addition to adjusting expectations, Mattke advises praising your child's efforts when they work through a difficult math equation or persist at a challenging assignment. Teaching resilience and problem solving, Mattke says, is essential during a time when the world, and daily life, is uncertain and constantly evolving.
One of the most important things parents can do, Mattke says, is developing a routine for their child's day, knowing that plans are likely to go off course at times. For parents working out of the home, Mattke suggests consulting with their child's teacher about "maintaining some guardrails and structure" to keep their daily schedule on track, and to dedicate time each evening to go over the day's assignments, answer any questions their child may have about coursework and "troubleshoot" issues as they come along.
"Obviously, parents are going to have to be adaptable, and so are kids," Mattke says.
Parents working from home are advised to set up windows of time dedicated to their own jobs, as well as periods allotted to helping with schooling. If possible, Mattke suggests parents consult with their employer on such options as working early morning or evening hours to have more availability for their child during the day.
Parents taking time off from work to be full-time teaching assistants to their kids are likely to experience their own set of challenges, especially when helping with subjects and lessons they haven't tackled in decades.
Balancing being a tutor of sorts with being a mom or dad can lead to frustrations for parent and child, and Mattke advises acknowledging those feelings while remaining calm. Taking breaks, she says, is a good idea for clearing the mind and calming down.
Fortunately, Mattke says, distance learning should run more smoothly than it did last spring, when schools scrambled to prepare online curriculum as schools closed abruptly after the safer-at-home mandate.
If and when school buildings reopen, Mattke recommends parents have their children prepared to wear masks for extended periods of time, and advises easing younger kids into the habit now if they haven't already started.
Masks should fit under the chin and securely over the nose, and feel comfortable in place so children are less likely to adjust them regularly, touching their face in the process.
Hands should be washed before putting on their mask and after taking it off, and when they remove their mask for eating or drinking, children should place it in a clean bag or plastic container to keep it sanitary, Mattke says.
In addition, Mattke advises parents to go over social-distancing guidelines and hand hygiene and send their child with a bottle of hand sanitizer to keep in their pocket during the school day.
Parents should encourage children to report any possible COVID-19 symptoms they are experiencing, and those with cough, runny nose, sore throat, body aches, fever or other signs of illness should remain at home and be tested for the coronavirus.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.