Mayo pediatricians discuss back to school health and safety tips

With the start of the school year just weeks away for many youth, Mayo Clinic experts are sharing recommendations for vaccinations, sports safety, nutrition and COVID precautions.

In a news briefing Friday, Mayo pediatricians Dr. David Soma and Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse touched on the following:

Routine and COVID vaccinations

All persons 6 months and older are eligible for the COVID vaccine, with some youth demographics also qualifying for additional doses. The vaccine, Rajapakse says, is safe and effective, and the more individuals who are vaccinated the fewer new strains -- including potentially supremely infectious or severe variants -- will develop.

"Especially before returning to group classroom settings, make sure that your child is up to date -- including their primary series and any boosters they might be eligible for -- when it comes to COVID-19," says Rajapakse. "That's going to be what keeps our classrooms safe this fall going into the new school year."

During the pandemic, some children fell behind on their routine vaccinations, and Rajapakse advises parents to check with their child's doctor to see if they are due for any shots.

"These are really critical vaccines that prevent a host of different infectious diseases that can result in serious outcomes and even deaths for children," she says. "When something like COVID is going on, they kind of fall to the back of our minds. (But) when the rates of vaccination drop below certain thresholds, we are at risk for starting to see outbreaks with some of these infectious diseases we don't very commonly encounter."

Rajapakse also recommends getting the influenza vaccine when flu season begins.

Sports

Soma advises youth athletes begin preparing now for the start of school sports, especially if their sleep schedule differed during the summer or they haven't consistently been training for their sport.

"Going into a season of sports cold turkey, not having done any exercise before increases your risk of injury," Soma says. "And we want to try to avoid those because sports are so valuable, and we want kids to participate."

Safety on the field is also essential, with concussions a concern beyond football. Soccer or hockey players, wrestlers and more can all be susceptible to head injuries.

"It's really important that kids wear a proper fitting helmet and equipment, because that generally protects them to a degree against various injuries, including some head injuries," Soma says. "Accidents will happen, so if you have a child who suffers some sort of force or trauma to the head, and they are developing symptoms ranging from headache, confusion, nausea, difficulty concentrating, sometimes affecting their sleep, and others, it's best to seek attention from an athletic trainer, school nurse, physician. The best way to handle concussions is to identify them right out of the gates and then take them seriously right away."

Soma advises against sports specialization -- committing to just one activity -- for grade school and possibly middle school students. Participating in a single sport can leave youth more susceptible to injury, possibly turn them against the sport if they feel boxed in, and limit the number of skills they are developing.

"I think that each sport provides unique opportunities," Soma says. "You can gain a health benefit by doing various sports as well."

Soma also recommends athletes take at least one day off per week.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox, Rajapakse says, does not spread through respiratory droplets like COVID but rather through close skin-to-skin contact or communal use of things like towels or bedding with an infected person. While anyone can get the disease, currently only five cases in the U.S. have been confirmed among youth.

"In the U.S., 99% of cases have been seen within the population of men who have sex with men. There have been few spillover cases, but thus far the cases in women and children have been very low," Rajapakse says. "This is an evolving situation, so we need to watch closely what happens. There are efforts underway to try and get this exponential rise that we're seeing in cases under control through mechanisms like vaccination. But I would say as of right now, the risk to children is low."

Nutrition

Rajapakse recommends children have three meals a day, along with snacks, to keep their minds and bodies fueled, especially if they are very active. Meals should follow nutritional guidelines, but she acknowledges families may have a limited budget, and fresh produce and other healthy foods may be more expensive than packaged or convenience items.

"I think it is extremely important to have kids get well nourished meals," she says. "But many families have struggled during the pandemic and nutrition and finances have been have been challenged. We do know that sometimes kids will get their most well-balanced meal of the day at school."

Rajapakse encourages parents to see if their child qualifies for free or reduced cost school lunches, and to find community resources such as food pantries to help fill the fridge and cupboards. Having healthy foods options, combined with physical activity, is especially important as childhood obesity rates increase.

"We know that kids are less active, and the pandemic unfortunately did not help that," she says. "And there's been increased use of screen time, video games and other things that may have resulted in them being more sedentary. When you are consuming more calories and potentially burning less that does raise the risk for increasing weight and obesity."

Parents are encouraged to model healthy eating and activity, though it can be difficult for families juggling work, school, sports and extracurriculars.

"We realize making nutritious foods in a busy life can be challenging, but I would still encourage people to try to eat at least five servings of fruit and vegetables, minimize the number of sugary drinks, and try to be active for at least 60 minutes a day," she says. "Doing all these little things add up to hopefully result in less obesity and healthier children."

Prepping for day one

Especially for children starting at a new school, stepping into the classroom can be stressful. Soma says orientation sessions can be helpful in relieving some anxiety, and if possible parents should also consider walking through the school grounds and making sure their child knows where their classroom, locker, lunchroom and bathrooms are.

"When kids have an idea of what to expect they typically do better," Soma says.

Soma says it is normal for kids to struggle with transitions, and encourages highlighting the fun or exciting things about school.

"I think emphasizing all the positives while preparing them for the other changes that might occur are really great ways to get over those first day jitters," Soma says. "Most kids after a few days do typically adjust quite well. And if there are ongoing concerns ... visit with your primary care provider or the school counselor and see if there are things that we can do to help make their experience better."