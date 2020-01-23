Mayo physician caring for U.S. Women's Ski Team at FIS World Cup in Austria

There is no distance Dr. Alecia Gende won't go for her patients. Even if it requires a plane ride and 4,600 miles.

On Feb. 1, Gende, a sports medicine and emergency medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System Onalaska, will depart for Hinzenbach, Austria, to care for the seven members of the U.S. Women’s Ski Jumping Team — including Florence, Wis., native Nita Englund — at the 2019-20 FIS Ski Jumping World Cup.

Recommended by a fellow physician, Gende applied for the prestigious position and will tend to the athletes for the duration of the competition, running Feb. 7 through 10.

"I think athletes in general are amazing and fun to work with — their energy is inspiring," Gende said. "The chance to work with U.S. (Olympic) athletes is an amazing opportunity, and being able to care for such highly skilled athletes is an honor."

Gende, who completed her fellowship at the University of Iowa last year, played sports throughout high school and college and has a passion for outdoor recreation.

A former Nurse Corps officer with the U.S. Navy, Gende has previously served as a team physician for football, women's basketball, field hockey and wrestling squads at the NCAA Division 1 level.