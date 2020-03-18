You are the owner of this article.
Mayo postponing non-essential appointments, surgeries to address COVID-19 needs
Mayo postponing non-essential appointments, surgeries to address COVID-19 needs

From the Coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak now that La Crosse County has reported its first cases series
Dr. Amy Williams

Dr. Amy Williams 

In an effort to best serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is deferring elective care for the next two months.

Starting Monday, non-emergency surgeries, procedures and office visits to all Mayo locations will be postponed for at least the next eight weeks. Urgent, semi-urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings. 

"We have carefully evaluated the readiness of our facilities, personnel, capacity and supply availability, and assessed community transmission within our regions," said Dr. Amy Williams, dean of the practice of Mayo Clinic Rochester. "...This decision is being made to ensure the safest possible environment for our patients and staff and to free up resources to assist in Mayo Clinic’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff working in impacted areas will be redeployed where needed most."

Mayo staff will contact patients with scheduled appointments to alert them of changes or cancellations.

A Gundersen Health System representative says the hospital is contacting patients directly to inform them of surgery status.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

