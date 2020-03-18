Mayo postponing non-essential procedures, limiting points of entry at hospital

In an effort to best serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is deferring elective care for the next two months and limiting public entrances to the hospital.

As of March 18, patients may enter through the La Crosse hospital's main entrance by the circle drive, the cancer center entrance, the east side main clinic entrance, the Family Health Clinic Entrance or the emergency department entrance. Additionally, all visitors must be screened at an entry point before 7 p.m. and leave the hospital by 9 p.m.

Visitors to Mayo's Sparta campus may only enter through the hospital main entrance or the emergency department entrance. The entrance limitations at both locations are being temporarily enforced to facilitate individual screenings prior to admittance.

Starting Monday, non-emergency surgeries, procedures and office visits to all Mayo locations will be postponed for at least the next eight weeks. Urgent, semi-urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings.