ROCHESTER, Minn. — Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the "Top 25 Women Leaders" for 2023. The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the Feb. 20 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/topwomenexecs.

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors women executives from all sectors of the health care industry for their leadership in care delivery improvement, health equity, policy and gender equity in health care as well as health care transformation.

"The women named to our 2023 class of the 'Top Women Leaders in Healthcare' are helping guide their organizations and improve the communities they call home," says Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Internally, they are innovators and team-builders advancing their organizations. They are mentoring co-workers while inspiring others to pursue careers in the industry. And externally, they are forging coalitions to improve access to care for all patients. The women we've selected this year, from hundreds of nominations, are leading important advancements in the nation's healthcare system."

"On behalf of our staff, I am humbled and honored to be selected among a very talented group of women leaders in health care across the nation," says Dr. Varkey. "It is a privilege to partner with our communities and teams to advance innovations that positively impact patients and forge new paths to transform health care."

