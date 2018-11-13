Janice Schreier, a child and adolescent clinical therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare, will teach techniques to parent children and teens with ADHD during a free presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 in Marycrest Auditorium in Mayo-Franciscan’s hospital building at 700 West Avenue S. in La Crosse.
Suggestions will include methods to improve a child’s behavior, self-control and self-esteem.
The presentation is open to the public; call 608-392-9717 to register.
