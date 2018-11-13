Try 1 month for 99¢

Janice Schreier, a child and adolescent clinical therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare, will teach techniques to parent children and teens with ADHD during a free presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 in Marycrest Auditorium in Mayo-Franciscan’s hospital building at 700 West Avenue S. in La Crosse.

Suggestions will include methods to improve a child’s behavior, self-control and self-esteem.

The presentation is open to the public; call 608-392-9717 to register.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.