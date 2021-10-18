Mayo Psychiatry and Psychology Department reopens after water main leak

The Psychiatry and Psychology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has returned to normal operations and is seeing scheduled patients in person Monday morning.

Last Wednesday, in-person patient care was transitioned to virtual visits or alternate locations due to a water leak in the Professional Arts Building.

"Our Mayo Clinic Health System facilities crew did great work to get the department open for patient care so quickly," said Eric Erickson, vice chair of administration at Mayo Clinic Health System. "Our providers and staff did a remarkable job under the circumstances to continue providing care for our patients using virtual care options during that timespan."

The water leak didn't impact patient care at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital or clinic locations.

