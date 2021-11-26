Mayo rates to increase 2.5% in 2022

Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin has announced its rate for services adjustment for 2022.

Rates in La Crosse and Sparta will increase by an average of 2.5%, the smallest change implemented over the past 10 years across Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin and the fourth consecutive year the rate change has not increased from the previous year.

The notification of this change, as required by Wisconsin statutes, will appear in the La Crosse Tribune Friday, Nov. 26, and the Sparta Herald/Monroe County Democrat Monday, Nov. 29.

The rate change for 2022 compares to past changes as follows:

The Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 2, 2021, rate change for the two facilities was 2.75%.

The Jan. 1, 2019, rate change for the two facilities was 3%.

The average rate change for the two facilities between 2011 and 2021 was 3.77%.

The 2.50 percent change effective Jan. 1, 2022 is the first year of this increase and marks the fourth straight year the rate change has not increased from the previous year at Mayo Clinic Health System.

“Mayo Clinic Health System works to meet the needs of its patients while at the same time providing value with the care that it delivers,” says Mark Bortnem, chief financial officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin. “It accomplishes this through adhering to the health care value equation of quality plus safety plus satisfaction divided by cost of care over time, as well as being financially sustainable. This means achieving a small margin of net operating income to support investment in new services and needed capital improvements.”

Similar to when the rate changed in January 2021, the charges for some services will decline in January 2022.

However, Bortnem explains that external cost pressures from a variety of sources require adjustments to charges to continue delivering high-quality patient care.

These factors include:

Drug costs

As the acuity of hospitalized patients increase, so do the costs associated with their medications and supplies.

Competition for qualified health care staff

Shortages of healthcare professionals at all levels is well-documented, and this shortage comes at a time when the general population is aging and the need for specialized services are specifically acute.

