Mayo receives awards for Enhanced Recovery After Surgery project

“Streamlining patient education not only guaranteed patients received the correct pre and post-operative instructions for joint replacement, but it ensured that patients would thoroughly be prepared for their surgical journey,” says Sandra Elsen, management engineering and consulting at Mayo and co-leader for the ERAS project team. “We implemented virtual total joint classes, the first offered in Mayo Clinic Health System for patients, along with expanded access to online educational materials and hands-on medication education. Because of these changes, patients became more engaged in their care and knew what to expect before the procedure, during the operation and throughout their recovery.”

The team was able to surpass its goal of reducing hospital stay length for total knee and total hip replacements to 1.3 days, with the average stay during 2020 reaching 1.08 days and the length now being sustained at less than a day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Patients benefit from the program as they can recover in their own homes, feel more prepared, and have a smoother recovery. This leads to a better surgical outcome and patient experience for them," says Elsen.

According to Tradewell, readmission rates are at zero, without any negative impact to patient safety and post-operative outcomes.