Mayo receives awards for Enhanced Recovery After Surgery project

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has received the Bronze Award and Excellence Award from the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers for its Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) project.
The Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers presented Mayo's Southwest Wisconsin Orthopedics team with the awards May 21.
The ERAS program was formed in response to issues including low patient satisfaction and extended hospital stays among total knee and hip arthroplasty patients in Southwest Wisconsin. Two years ago, the average hospital stay was 1.84 days and the readmission rate was 3.68%, above the national average.
“The need for improvement for our patients was a priority. Our staff and our leadership addressed performance concerns and developed a competitive ERAS program,” says Matt Tradewell, surgical subspecialties at Mayo in La Crosse. “Ultimately, the goal of the ERAS program was to reduce hospital length of stays to 1.3 days and lower the readmission rate to 3.5% in one year.”
A multidisciplinary team of more than 40 staff members was formed and consulted with the ERAS Society for industry research and recommendations for the perioperative care of patients undergoing a total hip or knee arthroplasty. The team used an industrial and systems engineering approach to reimagine processes using over a dozen engineering tools. Streamlining patient education materials and standardizing order sets across orthopedics, anesthesia and pharmacy were identified as priorities.
“Streamlining patient education not only guaranteed patients received the correct pre and post-operative instructions for joint replacement, but it ensured that patients would thoroughly be prepared for their surgical journey,” says Sandra Elsen, management engineering and consulting at Mayo and co-leader for the ERAS project team. “We implemented virtual total joint classes, the first offered in Mayo Clinic Health System for patients, along with expanded access to online educational materials and hands-on medication education. Because of these changes, patients became more engaged in their care and knew what to expect before the procedure, during the operation and throughout their recovery.”
The team was able to surpass its goal of reducing hospital stay length for total knee and total hip replacements to 1.3 days, with the average stay during 2020 reaching 1.08 days and the length now being sustained at less than a day.
"Patients benefit from the program as they can recover in their own homes, feel more prepared, and have a smoother recovery. This leads to a better surgical outcome and patient experience for them," says Elsen.
According to Tradewell, readmission rates are at zero, without any negative impact to patient safety and post-operative outcomes.
"The entire team was phenomenal, and they proved that we could leverage key industrial and systems engineering methodology to reimagine processes and improve patient outcomes," Tradewell says. "Essentially, we reimagined and transformed care and because of that we are changing patients' lives.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.