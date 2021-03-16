Mayo receives Outcomes-Readmission Rate Award by the Wisconsin Stroke Coalition

Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse has been awarded a Outcomes-Readmission Rate Award by the Wisconsin Stroke Coalition for the second consecutive year.

The award is given to hospitals with the lowest stroke readmission rate, with readmission defined as any in-patient hospital stay, whether planned, unanticipated or potentially preventable, within 30 days of initial hospitalization. The information used comes from the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s hospital discharge data.

“This achievement reflects the great work accomplished by our multidisciplinary stroke team” says Thomas Halada, R.N., stroke coordinator for Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Halada lists among the signs of stroke sudden onset of any of the following: numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, particularly on one side of the body; confusion; trouble seeing out of one or both eyes; trouble walking, dizziness, or lack of coordination, or inexplicable severe headache.

The FAST analysis and action plan is advised if you suspect a stroke. The steps look at the face, arms, speech and time.

• Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

• Arms: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?