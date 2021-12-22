Mayo regional locations mark 10,000th monoclonal antibody infusion

Mayo Clinic Health System's regional locations have now treated 10,000 COVID patients with monoclonal antibodies, a therapeutic reducing the risk of severe disease and death.

Mayo's Minnesota and Wisconsin sites this week marked the infusion of their 10,000th patient, with Mayo locations nationwide having now provided 20,000 monoclonal antibody treatments. The treatments help decrease the level of virus in the body, and are available to select COVID patients 12 and older who are considered at high risk for developing severe symptoms. The outpatient IV treatment is designed to prevent these individuals from needing hospitalization.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of transforming care and providing monoclonal antibody treatments to our patients. Most of them reside in our more rural communities, some with populations as small as 3,500 residents," says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System.

"We know this lifesaving treatment has reduced the number of patients requiring hospitalization for severe disease and ultimately has helped improve patient outcomes. This is especially relevant, as Mayo Clinic hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months. In recent weeks, we have seen increases in the number of patients with COVID-19 needing care, and that number is expected to remain elevated."

A study conducted by Mayo Clinic researchers have found monoclonal antibodies reduce the risk of hospitalization by up to 70%. Mayo's La Crosse site is among those offering the treatment.

"The pandemic has forced us to work smarter, faster and more collaboratively than ever for the benefit of patients," says Dr. Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president at Mayo in southwest Wisconsin. "I am proud of how our physicians, nurses and staff work together and continue to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19—sometimes in a matter of days."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

