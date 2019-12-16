Mayo relocates occupational, employee health services to downtown La Crosse

Mayo Clinic Health System moved its occupational and employee health services Monday from the La Crosse campus to Belle Square, 232 N. Third St., Suite 100 in downtown La Crosse.

That downtown location previously housed Mayo's urgent and primary care services, which were discontinued in July at that location.

"The move to Belle Square will give the department an upgrade in service space," said Steven Bowman, medical director for occupational health and employee health. "We look forward to continuing to meet the health-care needs of area employers — many of whom are already near the downtown area — with care that is convenient and tailored to our business clients."

Occupational and employee health services will be open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The new facility, according to Mayo officials, will accommodate all of the services provided at the previous location, such as workers compensation treatment, ergonomic assessments, drug testing, work-site training and health screenings, and pre-employment physicals.

Free parking is provided in the Belle Square complex, on the street or in the nearby parking ramp, located diagonally from the clinic.

