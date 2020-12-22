Mayo relocating Behavioral Health Services to Professional Arts building

Mayo Clinic Health System is relocating its Behavioral Health Services department Monday to the Mayo Professional Arts Building.

Behavioral Health, currently located at 212 11th St. S., will operate at 615 10th St. S. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, in addition to virtual care options.

“Relocating to the La Crosse campus reaffirms our commitment to our patients and to the community and fills the gaps in caring for those with substance abuse and mental health disorders,” says Dr. Chelsea Ale, department chair for Behavioral Health. “Although the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in demand for Behavioral Health services, we have continued to care for patients using virtual visits and in-person care. This new space will better accommodate both.”

“Being on campus also presents numerous advantages for the practice,” adds Dr. John Sowders, operations manager for Behavioral Health. “Integrating these services to the outpatient medical practice reduces the stigma of mental health disorders and treatments. By having an established office location on campus, the practice will be better aligned with primary care to meet the needs of our patients.”

Patients may park in the former Occupational Health building lot on 10th street, Lot 9 or on the street.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

