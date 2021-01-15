Mayo relocating COVID-19 vaccine site in anticipation of next rollout phases

In anticipation of the next groupings in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out, and the phases beyond, Mayo Clinic Health System is relocating its inoculation site to ensure an efficient and safe process.

Previously located in Mayo's former Occupational Health building, the new vaccine site will open Monday in the former gymnasium and fitness center in the Professional Arts building at 11th and Ferry streets on the La Crosse Campus.

Currently, Mayo, as well as Gundersen Health System, is providing innoculations for Phase 1A individuals, and starting Monday will begin vaccinating fire and police workers.

Remaining 1A workers -- those not affiliated with either hospital, including dentists, social workers, hospice workers and mortuary workers -- will also soon be able to receive the vaccine.

"The time is right for us to move to a larger location as we move forward with vaccinating those in phase 1a," says Bradley Weber, operations administrator for Mayo Clinic Health System's Southwest Wisconsin Region. "We are doing this so we can offer as many vaccinations as possible while physical distancing. This also allows us flexibility for when state and federal authorities approve vaccinations future phases including our patients and community members listed in phases 1b and 1c, and phase 2."

