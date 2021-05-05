Mayo relocating vaccine site, Gundersen and Mayo taking walk-ins

Mayo Clinic Health System is moving its COVID-19 vaccine site back to the hospital's former Occupational Health building after previously utilizing the nearby gymnasium.
Starting Monday, doses will be given at 630 10th St. S., the same location where Mayo offers COVID-19 testing. Vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Testing is available from 8 a.m. to noon daily.
“Our staff has provided over 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the past few months. We can’t thank those individuals enough for coming forward to protect themselves and our community,” says Ben Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
“Demand for vaccine appointments has markedly decreased as the number of vaccinated individuals and vaccination sites in the community has grown. Similarly, the volume of COVID-19 testing needed has decreased as the infection rate in the community has steadily declined,” says Anderson. “This is good news in our community -- however, we hope more come forward or those who haven’t done so become vaccinated in hopes of getting past this pandemic.”
Mayo will notify those who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the current vaccination location that they will need to go to the former Occupational Health Building for their second dose. Signage also will be posted.
Vaccine appointments can be scheduled at Mayo locations through Patient Online Services or by calling 608-392-7400. First dose walk-in appointments are offered.
Gundersen Health System is also offering walk-in appointments at its Onalaska Clinic between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Shots can also be scheduled at any Gundersen vaccine site by calling 608-775-6829 or via MyChart.
Patients age 16 and 17, eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only, must have their appointment scheduled by a parent or guardian.
"With COVID-19 variants spreading in our area, vaccine is the surest way for us to return to normal. We need everyone in to end the pandemic," Gundersen says. "The benefits of getting the vaccine, which was developed after decades of research by the world’s best medical professionals, far outweigh the very low risk of severe complications."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.