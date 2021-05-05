Mayo relocating vaccine site, Gundersen and Mayo taking walk-ins

Mayo Clinic Health System is moving its COVID-19 vaccine site back to the hospital's former Occupational Health building after previously utilizing the nearby gymnasium.

Starting Monday, doses will be given at 630 10th St. S., the same location where Mayo offers COVID-19 testing. Vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Testing is available from 8 a.m. to noon daily.

“Our staff has provided over 45,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the past few months. We can’t thank those individuals enough for coming forward to protect themselves and our community,” says Ben Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

“Demand for vaccine appointments has markedly decreased as the number of vaccinated individuals and vaccination sites in the community has grown. Similarly, the volume of COVID-19 testing needed has decreased as the infection rate in the community has steadily declined,” says Anderson. “This is good news in our community -- however, we hope more come forward or those who haven’t done so become vaccinated in hopes of getting past this pandemic.”