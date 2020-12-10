Mayo reopens Sparta COVID-19 testing site.at emergency room location

After a two-month closure due to construction, Mayo Clinic Health System is reopening its COVID-19 testing site at the Sparta hospital emergency room canopy.

Testing services will resume Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the K street side of the 310 W. Main St., Sparta, location. The site was temporarily relocated Oct. 7.

Patients must call the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 to be screened before coming to the clinic. Those who are not a Mayo Clinic Health System patient may call that triage number to be registered. Those who have been screened and are eligible for testing should drive to the entrance on the top of the ramp and proceed through the sliding doors to be swabbed. Patients should then exit and will receive results through the Patient Online Services account on the Mayo website or app. Those who test positive will receive further guidance.

Patients triaged ahead of time may also be eligible for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For some children, the process also will include group A Streptococcus (strep throat). There will be a single process for screening, testing and sharing results.

Patients experiencing symptoms can call their primary care provider to ask questions about their symptoms or can use the Check Symptoms assessment tool in Patient Online Services.