Mayo research shows masks help protect both wearer and those around them from COVID-19

New research from Mayo Clinic Rochester has confirmed the efficacy of masks in protecting both wearers and those around them from COVID-19.

Researchers at Mayo simulated both an individual with coronavirus and a non-infected individual, both wearing masks, to measure what level of aerosol particles were blocked by having a face covering on.

Dr. Matthew Callstrom, chair of the department of radiology at Mayo Clinic, said both disposable paper medical masks and two-layer cloth masks were effective in reducing droplet transmission. Neither mask version proved superior to the other in blocking aerosol particles emitted by the wearer.

"We found objectively that masks are critically important for protecting yourself and the people around you," says Callstrom. "If you're wearing a mask, you're protecting others. If they're wearing masks, they're protecting you."

COVID-19 is most commonly transmitted through respiratory droplets, which are both larger than aerosols and are more easily blocked with masks, Callstrom notes.