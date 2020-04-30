Mayo respiratory therapist explains ventilator use for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the last few months, the term PPE -- personal protective equipment -- has entered everyone's lexicon. And while face masks are self explanatory, the purpose and criteria for ventilator use is less understood.

Typically used for individuals with chronic pulmonary disease, pneumonia, coma, stroke, or undergoing surgical procedures, ventilators -- which take over breathing when the lungs lose proper function -- have the potential to serve as a lifeline for patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

While only about 20% of individuals who contract the virus require hospitalization, according to the World Health Organization, about one in six will become extremely ill, with the resulting damage to their lungs leading to labored breathing.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, permeates the body through the mucus membranes of the eyes, mouth or nose. The virus is typically picked up from touching contaminated items or being in close contact with an infected individual, and is transferred to the body by touching one's face.

For some, especially the elderly and those with chronic health conditions, the infection can be deadly and a ventilator may be key to their survival, taking over the breathing responsibility so the body can concentrate on fighting off the virus.