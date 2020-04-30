Mayo respiratory therapist explains ventilator use for COVID-19

In the last few months, the term PPE -- personal protective equipment -- has entered everyone's lexicon. And while face masks are self explanatory, the purpose and criteria for ventilator use is less understood.
Typically used for individuals with chronic pulmonary disease, pneumonia, coma, stroke, or undergoing surgical procedures, ventilators -- which take over breathing when the lungs lose proper function -- have the potential to serve as a lifeline for patients with severe cases of COVID-19.
While only about 20% of individuals who contract the virus require hospitalization, according to the World Health Organization, about one in six will become extremely ill, with the resulting damage to their lungs leading to labored breathing.
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, permeates the body through the mucus membranes of the eyes, mouth or nose. The virus is typically picked up from touching contaminated items or being in close contact with an infected individual, and is transferred to the body by touching one's face.
For some, especially the elderly and those with chronic health conditions, the infection can be deadly and a ventilator may be key to their survival, taking over the breathing responsibility so the body can concentrate on fighting off the virus.
"The COVID-19 infection is causing a different pattern of respiratory failure illness, called COVID-19-Related Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (CARDS)," says Keith Torgerud, regional director of respiratory care services for Mayo Clinic Health System. "The standard practices and protocols used for management of CARDS are different than typical acute respiratory distress syndrome, and require expertise by the critical care team to manage these ventilated patients safely."
A ventilator machine, Torgerud explains, is connected to an endotracheal tube, inserted into the patient's windpipe via their mouth. The ventilator is set and monitored by a respiratory therapist "to deliver precise amounts of oxygen, volume and pressure, using the right timing, modes, limits and alarms, to comfortably and effectively breathe for a patient while their body heals."
To make sure the ventilated oxygen matches the patient's body temperature, the machine uses a humidifier to increase the level of heat and moisture in the air supply.
The length of time a ventilator is used is dependent on the patient, the type of health condition and the severity of the symptoms. While a ventilator cannot treat COVID-19 or other respiratory issues, it may be vital to recovery. However, use of a ventilator is not without risks and side effects, including discomfort and irritation, chest ache due to weakened muscles, lung injury or infection.
Fortunately, ventilation will not be required for the vast majority of COVID-19 patients, whose symptoms may be limited to sore throat, fever, tiredness, dry cough, aches and runny nose. Others will remain asymptomatic for the duration of their infection.
Hand washing, sanitation and social distancing remain crucial in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
