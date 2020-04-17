Mayo respiratory therapists in La Crosse prepare for potential COVID-19 surge

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For most people outside the medical field, the term "PPE" was unfamiliar before COVID-19.

Now, personal protective equipment — and the dire shortage of it during the pandemic — is on everyone's minds. And while face masks are of main concern for community members, for those treating or suffering from the potentially fatal virus, respirators and ventilators are the most vital instruments.

At Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System and hospitals worldwide, respiratory therapists have seen their role in patient care magnified as the coronavirus infiltrates community after community.

Only a few in La Crosse County have required hospitalization due to COVID-19, and both Mayo and Gundersen currently have enough respirators and ventilators. However, respiratory therapists are busier than ever, helping train colleagues in case of surge and preparing themselves for the potential influx of patients in need of their specific expertise.

"Some people might think it's just punching in settings and letting the machine do its job," said Jeremy Perso, respiratory therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System. "You need to read what the ventilator is telling you about the patient. There is so much nuance."