Mayo respiratory therapists in La Crosse prepare for potential COVID-19 surge

For most people outside the medical field, the term "PPE" was unfamiliar before COVID-19.
Now, personal protective equipment — and the dire shortage of it during the pandemic — is on everyone's minds. And while face masks are of main concern for community members, for those treating or suffering from the potentially fatal virus, respirators and ventilators are the most vital instruments.
At Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System and hospitals worldwide, respiratory therapists have seen their role in patient care magnified as the coronavirus infiltrates community after community.
Only a few in La Crosse County have required hospitalization due to COVID-19, and both Mayo and Gundersen currently have enough respirators and ventilators. However, respiratory therapists are busier than ever, helping train colleagues in case of surge and preparing themselves for the potential influx of patients in need of their specific expertise.
"Some people might think it's just punching in settings and letting the machine do its job," said Jeremy Perso, respiratory therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System. "You need to read what the ventilator is telling you about the patient. There is so much nuance."
Indeed, the attending respiratory therapist must constantly monitor, assess and make any needed setting modifications to meet the patient's fluctuating needs.
Typically, respiratory therapists work with individuals with chronic issues, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma, those undergoing drug or alcohol detox, or people suffering kidney failure or heart attack. As COVID-19 affects lung function, possibly causing shortness of breath or pneumonia, patients with severe cases of the virus may require supplemental oxygen or possibly intubation, in which breathing is performed by a mechanical ventilator.
Keith Torgerud, director of respiratory care at Mayo Clinic Health System, says the hospital's 29 respiratory therapists have spent the past several weeks training about 10 additional staffers how to operate and evaluate a respirator, and several people retired from the position have reached out to assist.
"It's been an awesome outpouring of people willing to step in during this pandemic," says Torgerud. "It's really a proud moment seeing the respiratory therapist community coming together to care for patients."
For the protection of everyone, patients with COVID-19 and staffers who come into contact with them wear N95 respirator masks, which filter out airborne particles. In some cases, staff also may wear protective gowns, gloves and face shields, with a powered air purifying respirator for extra safety.
"PPE is our lifeline, and as long as people understand how it works and are using it correctly, I feel we are protected," Torgerud said.
Jeff Jensen, respiratory therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System, says protection of patients and providers is the priority, with employees taking every possible precaution to prevent viral spread. The Mayo team, he notes, is equipped physically and educationally to face COVID-19.
"We're confident our whole staff will be ready if and when the surge gets here," Jensen said.
