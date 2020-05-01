Mayo resuming clinic visits after March deferment due to COVID-19, Gundersen still limiting in-clinic care

Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday afternoon it would be reinstating elective visits, surgeries and procedures, effective immediately, after previously deferring them due to COVID-19.
Gundersen Health System, however, is continuing to pause most visits as a precaution.
In March, Mayo locations in both La Crosse and Eau Claire put non-crucial clinic and hospital visits on hold out of concern for a projected surge in COVID-19 cases and subsequent shortage of ICU beds and ventilators.
However, the anticipated peak for Mayo Clinic' sites "has lessened, and the plateau is extended" Mayo officials said, without the influx of COVID-19 patients expected. The "flattened curve" has alleviated worry about lack of personal protective equipment and patient space.
"We have developed and increased COVID-19 testing capabilities, closely tracked and managed PPE supplies and have developed protocols that support appropriate conservation," says Dr. Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president of Southwest Wisconsin for Mayo Clinic Health System. "Mayo Clinic has implemented numerous safety measures, including robust patient screening, universal masking and enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces."
Gundersen Health System in a statement Friday said it is resuming limited in-person care, with a focus on low-risk, high-priority patients.
"Response to Gundersen’s virtual care options has been remarkable, with more than 650 units up and running to provide virtual care across the system," says Chris Stauffer of Gundersen Health System. "The safe, careful approach to resuming in-person visits and expanding virtual care options are part of a long-term strategy to restore Gundersen operations and respond to patients’ care needs."
Added Dr. Scott Rathgaber, CEO of Gundersen Health System, “We remain committed to our plan to carefully and safely resume services beginning with low-risk, high-priority cases. We will test our designs for safety of patients and staff and expand as we believe best serves patients and the community.”
Dr. Marilu Bintz, chief population health officer at Gundersen Health System, is overseeing the resuming of some services, noting the hospital has begun "to very slowly and very deliberately resume a few surgeries in our outpatient surgery center."
“As we were moving in that direction, before we even started doing anything, we sat down and said, ‘OK, what are the principals we’re going to follow?’" Bintz says. It is essential to have confidence in the current supply and future availability of personal protective equipment, she says, as well as having the ability to test patients for COVID-19 prior to operation.
Surgeries at Gundersen are currently restricted to those under 60, with low anesthesia risk and testing negative for COVID-19. Visitor regulations remain in place, and the patient must be masked upon entering the building.
“While we’re doing all of this, we’re very, very carefully watching the community burden of coronavirus cases,” Bintz says of gradually reinstating care. "If we see a spike of coronavirus cases, we might need to reevaluate."
Mayo's decision to start up full operations, hospital representatives say, was made under careful consideration and is in accordance with the executive orders of Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The hospitals are prepared to adapt should a surge occur, says Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Northwest Wisconsin for Mayo Clinic Health System.
Statewide Mayo Clinic Health System locations have been able to safely increase the number of semi-urgent, urgent and emergent surgical volumes, says Dr. Mark Sawyer, chair of surgery for Southwest Wisconsin.
“Our procedural and diagnostic practices are seeing higher volumes of patients allowing us to meet the needs of patients who have had their surgeries delayed because of COVID while remaining capable of rapidly shifting our practice to address a more aggressive COVID environment should circumstances change," Sawyer says.
Mueller says reinstating care was important as many individuals were "putting off or delaying evaluation of worrisome symptoms that might be an indicator of serious illness. ... That’s the big concern from our standpoint."
Screening processes have been implemented for all patients, with requirements based on the type of medical care they require, such as surgery, outpatient care or therapy, and face coverings are required. Staff will be temperature screened, and visitor restrictions remain in place.
"It’s pretty clear at this point that we are going to be OK,” Sawyer said, noting, “It’s much safer to go to the hospital than go to the grocery store.”
Mueller praised the community for its commitment to flattening the curve.
“We’re really confident that we have a great community to work with. We have great staff. They’re resilient and all hands are on deck,” Mueller said.
The decision to reopen full operations, says Rick Thiesse of Mayo Clinic Health System, will not change the previous implementation of furloughs and pay cuts for about a third of Mayo staff nationwide, which went into effect April 29.
"We are proud of and committed to our staff and our communities as they come together to fight this global health crisis," Thiesse said. "Temporary furloughs of some staff and salary reductions are required at this time and we will work with our teams in the coming weeks to ensure that our staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
