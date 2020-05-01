Mayo resuming clinic visits after March deferment due to COVID-19, Gundersen still limiting in-clinic care

Screening processes have been implemented for all patients, with requirements based on the type of medical care they require, such as surgery, outpatient care or therapy, and face coverings are required. Staff will be temperature screened, and visitor restrictions remain in place.

"It’s pretty clear at this point that we are going to be OK,” Sawyer said, noting, “It’s much safer to go to the hospital than go to the grocery store.”

Mueller praised the community for its commitment to flattening the curve.

“We’re really confident that we have a great community to work with. We have great staff. They’re resilient and all hands are on deck,” Mueller said.

The decision to reopen full operations, says Rick Thiesse of Mayo Clinic Health System, will not change the previous implementation of furloughs and pay cuts for about a third of Mayo staff nationwide, which went into effect April 29.

"We are proud of and committed to our staff and our communities as they come together to fight this global health crisis," Thiesse said. "Temporary furloughs of some staff and salary reductions are required at this time and we will work with our teams in the coming weeks to ensure that our staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible."

