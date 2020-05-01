Mayo resuming clinic visits after March deferment due to COVID-19

Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday afternoon it would be reinstating elective visits, surgeries and procedures, effective immediately, after previously deferring them due to COVID-19.
In March, Mayo locations in both La Crosse and Eau Claire put non-crucial clinic and hospital visits on hold out of concern for a projected surge in COVID-19 cases and subsequent shortage of ICU beds and ventilators.
However, the anticipated peak for Mayo Clinic' sites "has lessened, and the plateau is extended" Mayo officials said, alleviating worry about lack of personal protective equipment and patient space.
"We have developed and increased COVID-19 testing capabilities, closely tracked and managed PPE supplies and have developed protocols that support appropriate conservation," says Dr. Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president of Southwest Wisconsin for Mayo Clinic Health System. "Mayo Clinic has implemented numerous safety measures, including robust patient screening, universal masking and enhanced cleaning of patient care, staff and waiting spaces."
The decision, Mayo officials say, was made under careful consideration and is in accordance with the executive orders of Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The hospitals are prepared to adapt should a surge occur, says Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Northwest Wisconsin for Mayo Clinic Health System.
Statewide Mayo Clinic Health System locations have been able to safely increase the number of semi-urgent, urgent and emergent surgical volumes, says Dr. Mark Sawyer, chair of surgery for Southwest Wisconsin.
“Our procedural and diagnostic practices are seeing higher volumes of patients allowing us to meet the needs of patients who have had their surgeries delayed because of COVID while remaining capable of rapidly shifting our practice to address a more aggressive COVID environment should circumstances change," Sawyer says.
Screening processes have been implemented for all patients, with requirements based on the type of medical care they require, such as surgery, outpatient care or therapy, and face coverings are required.
The decision to reopen full operations, says Rick Thiesse of Mayo Clinic Health System, will not change the previous implementation of furloughs and pay cuts for about a third of Mayo staff nationwide, which went into effect April 29.
"We are proud of and committed to our staff and our communities as they come together to fight this global health crisis," Thiesse said. "Temporary furloughs of some staff and salary reductions are required at this time and we will work with our teams in the coming weeks to ensure that our staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.