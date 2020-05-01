Mayo resuming clinic visits after March deferment due to COVID-19

Statewide Mayo Clinic Health System locations have been able to safely increase the number of semi-urgent, urgent and emergent surgical volumes, says Dr. Mark Sawyer, chair of surgery for Southwest Wisconsin.

“Our procedural and diagnostic practices are seeing higher volumes of patients allowing us to meet the needs of patients who have had their surgeries delayed because of COVID while remaining capable of rapidly shifting our practice to address a more aggressive COVID environment should circumstances change," Sawyer says.

Screening processes have been implemented for all patients, with requirements based on the type of medical care they require, such as surgery, outpatient care or therapy, and face coverings are required.

The decision to reopen full operations, says Rick Thiesse of Mayo Clinic Health System, will not change the previous implementation of furloughs and pay cuts for about a third of Mayo staff nationwide, which went into effect April 29.

"We are proud of and committed to our staff and our communities as they come together to fight this global health crisis," Thiesse said. "Temporary furloughs of some staff and salary reductions are required at this time and we will work with our teams in the coming weeks to ensure that our staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.