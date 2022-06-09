Mayo resuming New Mom and Baby group

The sessions, being held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays at Mayo's Family Birthplace, will begin with introductions, educational session, speakers, and discussion. Topics will focus on needs and questions from attendees, such as lactation, monitoring baby's weight, and newborn care.

"During COVID-19, the isolation was so hard for new moms. Even now, so many moms feel isolated at home with a newborn," says Anna Anthony, a lactation consultant at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse. "Having an opportunity to get out of the house is great for postpartum mental health. Having something to look forward to each week and the mom-to-mom support are also beneficial to new moms."