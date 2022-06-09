 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayo resuming New Mom and Baby group

After a COVID precautionary cancellation, Mayo Clinic Health System is resuming its New Mom and Baby group sessions. 

The sessions, being held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays at Mayo's Family Birthplace, will begin with introductions, educational session, speakers, and discussion. Topics will focus on needs and questions from attendees, such as lactation, monitoring baby's weight, and newborn care. 

"During COVID-19, the isolation was so hard for new moms. Even now, so many moms feel isolated at home with a newborn," says Anna Anthony, a lactation consultant at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse. "Having an opportunity to get out of the house is great for postpartum mental health. Having something to look forward to each week and the mom-to-mom support are also beneficial to new moms." 

For more information, visit https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/classes-and-events/la-crosse-new-mom-and-baby. New moms can also contact the Mayo lactation team at 608-392-9789. 

