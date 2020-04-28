Mayo reviewing select surgery reinstatements, continues to restrict visitors

Mayo Clinic Health System is reviewing the reinstatement of select surgical procedures after previously deferring most appointments due to COVID-19. Visitor restrictions, however, will remain in place.
Currently, Mayo is examining appointments on a case-by-case basis. The hospital will contact patients whose procedures or exams cannot be delayed without negatively impacting their health to reschedule.
While some care at Mayo is resuming, visitation will remain largely prohibited, with discretionary exceptions for select cases such as births and end-of-life care.
Parents will be allowed to accompany their minor child to appointments, and adults with physical or cognitive disabilities requiring assistance may bring a companion or caregiver.
Approved visitors will be screened prior to entry, and will be prohibited from entry if they show signs of respiratory illness. In addition, no visitors under age 18 will be allowed in the facility.
Family and friends are encouraged to keep in touch with patients through phone, text, social media or video chats.
"We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones," Mayo said in a statement. "We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. Our mission is to care for you and your family members. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the needs of our patients come first. We are committed to meet your needs throughout the current situation and beyond. Partner with us to stay safe, healthy and informed."
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
Coronavirus spreads around the world
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.