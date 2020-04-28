Mayo reviewing select surgery reinstatements, continues to restrict visitors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mayo Clinic Health System is reviewing the reinstatement of select surgical procedures after previously deferring most appointments due to COVID-19. Visitor restrictions, however, will remain in place.

Currently, Mayo is examining appointments on a case-by-case basis. The hospital will contact patients whose procedures or exams cannot be delayed without negatively impacting their health to reschedule.

While some care at Mayo is resuming, visitation will remain largely prohibited, with discretionary exceptions for select cases such as births and end-of-life care.

Parents will be allowed to accompany their minor child to appointments, and adults with physical or cognitive disabilities requiring assistance may bring a companion or caregiver.

Approved visitors will be screened prior to entry, and will be prohibited from entry if they show signs of respiratory illness. In addition, no visitors under age 18 will be allowed in the facility.

Family and friends are encouraged to keep in touch with patients through phone, text, social media or video chats.