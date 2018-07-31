A physician from Mayo Clinic Health System’s mother ship in Rochester, Minn., is coming to La Crosse to become Mayo’s vice president for the Southwest Wisconsin Region.
Dr. Paul Mueller, whose appointment to succeed Dr. Tim Johnson at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare was announced Tuesday afternoon, is a native of Worthington, Minn., who grew up in Winona. He has worked for Mayo since 1995, most recently as chairman of Mayo’s Division of General Internal Medicine in Rochester for nine years.
Johnson, who had been CEO of Mayo-Franciscan for eight years, including the past few as southwest regional VP in Mayo’s title shake-up, announced in March that he wanted to return to patient care. He will remain in the vice president role through September to help ensure a smooth transition.
Johnson plans to focus on patients with musculo-skeletal disorders.
Describing the appointment as “a tremendous honor,” Mueller said, “I look forward to living in the La Crosse area and working in the practice, engaging with community members and employees to understand the needs, and celebrate the successes of the region, and to improve the health of the people who live here.”
Mayo Vice President Bobbie Gostout underscored the “skills and experience” Mueller brings to his new role, saying, “He is known to be an inspirational innovator who brings great passion to all he does.”
Mueller, who also is a professor of medicine and biomedical ethics at Mayo’s College of Medicine and Science, focuses his clinical practice on outpatient and inpatient internal medicine. “U.S. News and World Report” has recognized him as a “top internist.”
Mueller completed his undergraduate studies at Augsburg College in Minneapolis and received his medical degree and master of public health degree from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md. He completed his internship, residency and chief residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Could Mayo tell me why after 25 years with Mayo, and Health Tradition insurance, I was forced, as a state of Wisconsin retired employee to go to Gundersen. I had to give up my doctor, whom I had seen for 25 years, for a new doctor at Gundersen. Why? I do believe it was Obamacare that caused Mayo to stop their coverage of retired state employees in the Health Tradition insurance plan. That's my belief. If I'm wrong, please correct me.
