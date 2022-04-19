Mayo seeking volunteers, thanking current helpers in recognition of National Volunteer Week

Mayo Clinic Health System is seeking community helpers in recognition of National Volunteer Week, which ends April 23.

The Volunteer Services department is recruiting volunteers to help in the Cancer Center, hospice, and physical therapy areas; to serve as clinic lobby hosts, desk attendants, endoscopy attendants, and wayfinding attendants; or with the Safe Path and DART (Dependable and Resourceful Transport) programs.

Volunteers must be 14 or older. All ability levels are welcome.

"We welcome a wide age range of volunteers, from students who are passionate about helping others to seniors who have a wealth of experience to share," says Peter Grabow, director of volunteer services for Mayo SW Wisconsin. "Each volunteer makes unique, invaluable contributions to the experiences of our patients and staff through their service."

Mayo this week is also honoring its current volunteers, who have been invited to a gathering on Thursday.

"Our volunteers personify the primary Mayo Clinic value, 'The needs of the patient come first.' The volunteers are caring, helpful ambassadors who create a welcoming environment for patients, visitors and staff," says Grabow.

In 2021, 144 volunteers served more than 13,000 hours at locations across Mayo in SW Wisconsin, saving over $350,000.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

