Mayo shifts Holmen facility from family medicine to respiratory clinic in response to coronavirus

The respiratory clinic is designed to provide care to people with respiratory illnesses that don’t require hospitalization, but aren’t able to treat their symptoms with over-the-counter medications.

“They can pick up their prescriptions here. They can have advanced testing done here, including EKGs and laboratory services. It’s all set up to take care of those respiratory patients,” Molling said.

What it means for patients is that they will have either a phone or video visit, and their medical care provider will decide whether they need an in-person visit. If they do, the respiratory clinic will make them an appointment. The patient will call when they get to the clinic, checking in over the phone and staying in their car until a nurse in full personal protective equipment comes to escort them inside.

Patients will be given a mask and taken directly to an exam room, then seen by a doctor. When the visit is over, a nurse will escort patients back to their car.

“As much as we can limit exposure for those people, that’s what we want to do, and that’s the goal of this clinic,” said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Mayo Clinic’s head of family medicine.

The respiratory clinic also should help preserve personal-protective equipment, according to Molling.