Mayo sites give over 2,300 flu shots in one week

Mayo Clinic Health System saw a boost in flu shot demand last week, with over 2,300 patients getting their shot at the hospital's southwest Wisconsin locations.

The number of doses given was up 23% from the first full week since Mayo opened its flu shot clinics, and over two thirds of those who came in for the flu shot also received a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"In most places, flu starts circulating by November or December. So it's recommended that everyone complete their flu vaccine by October. And now is the right time to start getting the flu vaccine," says Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic.

Sampathkumar reminds people the flu shot does not offer protection against COVID-19 infection, nor does the coronavirus vaccine prevent contraction of influenza. Both vaccines are recommended for all persons eligible, with those previously infected with COVID also needing vaccination as the level of immunity from infection wanes over time.

The hospital also strongly advises wearing a face mask in public. Mayo notes it does not routinely recommend or provide antibody testing for proof of immunity at its La Crosse location.

Flu vaccines are advised for all individuals six months and older. Those with higher risk of severe flu include children under 2, adults over 65, nursing home residents, pregnant and recent postpartum persons, those with weakened immune systems or chronic disease or the morbidly obese.

Flu shots are available at the La Crosse Flu Vaccine Clinic from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 28. Walk-ins and appointments are both accepted for flu and COVID vaccine first or second doses. Booster doses of Pfizer for those eligible can be scheduled by calling 608-392-9633.

Gundersen Health Systems flu shot clinics opened Monday and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 24 at both the La Crosse clinic on level one and the Onalaska clinic on level four.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

