Mayo specialists looking at use of experimental drugs, convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment

Trials are underway nationally and worldwide for the use of experimental drugs in treating the virus. One of special interest to Palraj is Lenlizumab, which was given FDA approval for clinical trials in early April.

Lenlizumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody which researchers hope will reduce the cytokine storm which causes the body to attack its own cells, leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome. Humanigen Inc. is conducting phase three trials on COVID-19 patients.

Tocilizumab, used to reduce inflammation from ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis and may help the lungs heal, has been used on just a few Mayo Clinic patients, says Palraj, though improvement was seen in that small population.

Undergoing clinical trials at Mayo in Rochester is the use of Remdesivir, an intravenous drug used for treatment of Ebola and Marburg. The drug inhibits the replication of the virus in the body and lungs, and for the Rochester patients, Remdesivir has shown a reduction in symptom length, Poterucha says.

"IV medications are only used for select patients in the ICU -- we don't offer them to anyone," Poterucha says of Remdesivir, the distribution of which is controlled by the FDA and U.S. government. "It's for a very specific subset and is not without side effects."