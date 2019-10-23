Mayo staff express thanks to Slaggie family at reveal of new cancer center in La Crosse

Barbara Slaggie was in awe after touring Mayo Clinic Health System's new cancer center Tuesday evening.
"It's beyond what I expected," Barbara said of the updated facility, named in honor of her and fellow project donor, husband Stephen. "I'm so sorry people have to come to a place like this, but this is the place to come if you have that dreaded disease cancer."
The Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Family Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, which held its grand opening for a group of 100 patients, staff and community leaders during an Oct. 22 ceremony, is expected to serve more than 2,200 patients annually. With the Slaggie's donation of $5 million, Mayo Clinic Health System was able to expand its existing Cancer Center, built in 2004, by 3,900 square feet. Improvements and additions include twice the exam rooms and treatment bays, to 18 and 20, respectively, as well as an expanded pharmacy, private rooms for patients to meet with providers, social workers or therapists and the inclusion of natural lighting for a warm and welcoming environment. Also updated were the the departments of hematology/oncology and radiation oncology.
"We see this as a compliment to your wonderful facilities," said Stephen, who was treated at Mayo facilities as a child for spinal meningitis and again some two decades ago for prostate cancer. "We're pleased to be a part of this project."
Said Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, "We are deeply grateful for the Slaggie's remarkable friendship, steadfast support and the legacy they are creating in Mayo Clinic. Through their gift ... the Slaggies have extended comfort, community and caring to so many people her in La Crosse and in this region."
Housed on the lower level of the Center for Advanced Medicine and Surgery, across from Mayo Clinic's main hospital, the expanded Slaggie Family Cancer Center project was introduced in early fall 2017 and broke ground a year ago. The Slaggies have previously contributed to many Mayo Clinic endeavors, including the Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Family Cancer Education Center in Rochester, Minn., which is one of the largest facilities of its kind in the nation.
"We want our cancer center to be a safe place, where it is OK to laugh out loud at cancer, to give and get hugs, to honestly tell someone what you need and get it," said medical oncologist Dr. Paula Gill. "Thanks to the Slaggie's gift and others throughout the years, this cancer center will be a place where friendships will be made in the waiting room where people help each other, reaching out in fellowship of those who know and truly understand.
"This also allows us to provide care without sitting for four hours in our waiting room or two weeks at home before treatment because we don't have enough physical space in which to treat you."
The Slaggie Family Cancer Center also offers stereotactic radiosurgery so patients are not required to commute to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and clinical trials coordinated with specialists at Mayo in Rochester, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jacksonville Fla. Among the support services onsite are behavioral health, financial navigation, palliative care, social services and care coordination.
"I'm proud to say the team of surgeons and specialists who provide comprehensive cancer care to our patients here in the cancer center and for this region are a special group," said Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, who said the Slaggie Family Cancer Center will offer "state of the art" care.
Since 2014, the cancer center has had 117,000 medical oncology visits and over 8,400 radiation oncology visits, and provided nearly 85,000 radiation oncology treatments.
"This will be a place of hope for so many more people," Farrugia said of the new facility. "So thank you, Barbara and Stephen."
