Mayo starts COVID-19 vaccinations of highest risk 1B individuals

On Wednesday evening, Rick Sommerfelt received a notification he was eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday morning, he received his first dose, a moment of elation.

"It's hard to explain how excited I am," says Sommerfelt. "I just feel so great because I'm halfway home to whupping this virus."

At 66 and with multiple underlying health conditions, Sommerfelt was able among the first qualifiers for phase 1B inoculations, receiving his shot at Mayo Clinic Health Systems' new vaccine site in the Professional Arts Building at Ferry and 11th streets.

Mayo hopes to vaccinate 500 people a day as more people become eligible. At least 10 nurses and pharmacists will be on location daily to administer the vaccine.

While the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced earlier this week that the first stage of phase 1B would begin Monday, vaccinators with enough doses onsite were given authorization to start inoculating those over 65 with the most severe risk factors.