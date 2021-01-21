 Skip to main content
Mayo starts COVID-19 vaccinations of highest risk 1B individuals
Mayo starts COVID-19 vaccinations of highest risk 1B individuals

On Wednesday evening, Rick Sommerfelt received a notification he was eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday morning, he received his first dose, a moment of elation.

COVID-19 vaccine for seniors

Phyllis Cavadini of Middle Ridge is given a COVID-19 vaccine from Registered Nurse Bryana Benzig Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System. Cavadini is among the first people 65 and older to receive the vaccine in phase 1B.

"It's hard to explain how excited I am," says Sommerfelt. "I just feel so great because I'm halfway home to whupping this virus."

At 66 and with multiple underlying health conditions, Sommerfelt was able among the first qualifiers for phase 1B inoculations, receiving his shot at Mayo Clinic Health Systems' new vaccine site in the Professional Arts Building at Ferry and 11th streets. 

Mayo hopes to vaccinate 500 people a day as more people become eligible. At least 10 nurses and pharmacists will be on location daily to administer the vaccine. 

While the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced earlier this week that the first stage of phase 1B would begin Monday, vaccinators with enough doses onsite were given authorization to start inoculating those over 65 with the most severe risk factors. 

"We have gotten through a significant number of our phase 1A population that we felt we had adequate vaccine supply to move on to Phase 1B," says Dr. Erin Morcombe of Mayo. "We are pretty much through with giving all our staff (who opted to be vaccinated) their first vaccinations and have also reached out to the community to get paramedics, police, firefighters, that bottom part of phase 1A, and were able to move into the 65 plus."

COVID-19 vaccine for seniors

Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System. The group includes people 65 and older and teachers.

Mayo is using a risk-stratifying tool which factors in age and comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetes and COPD, and is giving them priority and will move down the list, in descending order of risk, of those 65 and over in the coming weeks and months. 

Sommerfelt experienced no immediate side effects after his first shot, but said a nurse told him the second dose, which he is scheduled to receive Feb. 11, might leave him with some mild effects. Temporary fatigue, headache, chills, fever, and joint and muscle pain are likely side effects of the vaccine, and are a sign the body is building immunity. 

Phyllis and Larry Cavadini, ages 84 and 85 respectively, were also vaccinated Thursday morning. The Middle Ridge couple received a call from Mayo on Wednesday, and found the innoculations "pretty simple" and painless.

"I didn't even know I got it," Phyllis quipped. "I didn't even feel the needle go in."

As of noon Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 281,789 Wisconsinites had received a vaccine dose, including 8,283 La Crosse County residents.

"It's great to get started," Sommerfelt said of the vaccine, hoping for an efficient rollout of the next steps and phases "so everyone can get back to normal."

Said Sommerfelt, "This made my day today."

Gundersen is providing 1B vaccines, prioritizing those 65 and older, especially those with high-risk conditions, police and fire workers first, strictly following county, state and federal guidelines, a Gundersen spokesperson said Thursday. 

The COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available to most of the general public, and Mayo and Gundersen patients will be notified through their online patient portal or by mail when they become eligible. At that time they may schedule their appointment.

For more information, visit www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19 or gundersenhealth.org/covid19
 
To register for a MyChart account at Gundersen, visit https://mychart.gundersenhealth.org/MyChart/Authentication/Login.
 
To sign up for Patient Online Services at Mayo, visit https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/patient-online-services.
 
 
 
 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Are you eligible?

