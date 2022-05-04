Mayo study finds AI enhances detection of colon polyps

Mayo Clinic researchers have found artificial intelligence significantly increases the chance of detecting existing precancerous polyps during screenings.

Researchers, including Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse physicians Dr. Genci Babameto, Dr. Davinder Singh, and Dr. Daisy Batista, looked at the rate of polyp detection during colorectal cancer screenings, conducted both with and without the use of AI.

A total of 230 patients at eight medical facilities in the U.S., U.K., and Italy were observed between Feb. 2020 to May 2021.

Each study patient underwent both a traditional and an AI assisted colonoscopy on the same day. The former method had a 32.4% miss rate for finding precancerous colorectal polyps, while the later had a miss rate half that at 15.5%. False negative rates were 29.6% for traditional colonoscopies and 6.8% for those using AI.

Having correct detection, says Batista, is essential in removing the polyps before they become cancer.

"(The technology) enhances what we are able to do," Batista says.

The AI technology was able to detect smaller and flatter polyps in the proximal and distal colon, the study found. And while most colon polyps are not of concern, late discovery can be fatal. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death on both a national and global level. Per the World Health Organization (WHO), there were around 1.9 million colorectal cancer cases and 916,000 deaths worldwide in 2020.

Patients whose colorectal cancer is diagnosed at a localized stage have a five-year survival rate of around 90%, which drops to 73% for those whose cancer has spread to the lymph nodes or surrounding tissues or organs. If the cancer has spread to distant parts of the body, the five-year survival rate is 17%.

