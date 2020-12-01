Mayo survey shows increase in alcohol use, decrease in smoking among patients early in pandemic

A new study from Mayo Clinic shows the coronavirus pandemic may have sparked positive changes among the younger population, with the virus's damaging effects on the lungs widely known.
According to the American Cancer Society, around 32.4 million American adults smoke cigarettes, a steady decline from the 42% figure in 1965.
Vaping, meanwhile, has skyrocketed in popularity, with the CDC estimating 8.1 million U.S. adults used vaping devices in 2018. In 2012, around 2.4% of U.S. adults age 18-24 used e-cigarettes daily or most days, which tripled to 7.6% in 2018. On a global level, it is estimated that nearly 55 million adults will be vape users by 2021.
The dangers of vaping have been high publicized in recent years, yet e-cigarettes continue to be popular among the college age to mid 20s demographic. Prior to the Midwest onset of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic researchers sought to investigate what factors play into the prevalence of vaping, and adjusted their surveys, sent out in April, to evaluate if the pandemic had an effect of tobacco and vaping usage, along with alcohol use.
"As COVID-19 came on the scene, it was primarily thought to have severe respiratory implications," says Dr. Pravesh Sharma, psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and lead author of the study, published Oct. 14 in SAGE Open Medicine. "Since we were about to launch a study examining the factors associated with vaping use, which can lead to lung injury, it made sense to revise our questionnaire slightly to address the broader question of the use of vaping and other common substances during a respiratory disease pandemic."
Surveys were sent to 6,119 individuals age 18 to 25, all who had been seen for any reason in an outpatient setting between October 2019 to January 2020 at any Mayo Clinic facility in the Midwest. Surveys were received by patients just a few weeks after state and local governments imposed stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines in response to the pandemic.
"Substance use is highest in the young adult age group, so we wanted to target this population," says Dr. Sharma. "We would like to understand why they vape and what their attitudes were regarding the potentially harmful nature of vaping."
Information was collected on vaping perspectives and behaviors, including whether nicotine, marijuana extracts and oils or other substances were used, and if their usage of vaping devices, tobacco and alcohol had increased or decreased in the weeks since the pandemic hit locally. Surveys also touched on mental health.
"We found shifts in substance use across the board," says Sharma. "Most concerning was a significant increase in alcohol use."
A total of 1,018 individuals responded to the survey, with 542 stating they had vaped or used marijuana, tobacco or alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, 269 respondents said they had an anxiety disorder and 253 reported having depression. Study limitations include a reliance on self-reporting of these behaviors and disorders and the 16.6% response rate.
The survey showed 186 individuals, or 34.3%, noted their usage patterns had changed due to the pandemic. The survey conductors anticipated a decrease in vaping and smoking, "given that COVID-19 emerged as a primarily respiratory illness and vaping had been increasingly connected to lung damage."
While almost 70% stated their alcohol consumption had increased, vaping increased among only 27.9% of individuals, while decreasing among 44%, Tobacco usage was decreased among 47.3% of respondents, and increased among 24.1%. Of the 140 individuals who reported their marijuana usage had changed, 39.2% said it had increased and 36% shared it had decreased.
"We did see some reduction in inhaled substances, which could mean that young adults were reacting to the news coverage of COVID-19's respiratory effects," says Sharma. "However we saw that the more lonely, depressed or anxious these young people felt, the more likely they were to change their usage. They may be trying to cope with social and emotional strain by adding or replacing one substance with another, especially if their access to other support is limited."
Findings, Sharma said, highlight the importance of screening individuals for substance use, mental health concerns and emotional wellness, especially during the pandemic when loneliness and anxiety are high, socialization is minimalized and coping or support resources may be less accessible.
"In this time of COVID-19, when we are focused on symptoms of infectious diseases, we need to remain vigilant about changes individuals experience with substance use," says study co-author Dr. Jon Ebbert of Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Sharma and Ebbert advise maintaining connection with friends and family on a virtual level, and to check in with each other regarding physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Addiction support services can be accessed online or by phone.
Says Ebbert, "As loneliness, anxiety and depression can potentially fuel increases in alcohol consumption during these times of social distancing, introspection with ourselves and observation of our social supports are critical for identifying and addressing substance use issues early."
