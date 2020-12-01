Mayo survey shows increase in alcohol use, decrease in smoking among patients early in pandemic

A new study from Mayo Clinic shows the coronavirus pandemic may have sparked positive changes among the younger population, with the virus's damaging effects on the lungs widely known.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 32.4 million American adults smoke cigarettes, a steady decline from the 42% figure in 1965.

Vaping, meanwhile, has skyrocketed in popularity, with the CDC estimating 8.1 million U.S. adults used vaping devices in 2018. In 2012, around 2.4% of U.S. adults age 18-24 used e-cigarettes daily or most days, which tripled to 7.6% in 2018. On a global level, it is estimated that nearly 55 million adults will be vape users by 2021.

The dangers of vaping have been high publicized in recent years, yet e-cigarettes continue to be popular among the college age to mid 20s demographic. Prior to the Midwest onset of COVID-19, Mayo Clinic researchers sought to investigate what factors play into the prevalence of vaping, and adjusted their surveys, sent out in April, to evaluate if the pandemic had an effect of tobacco and vaping usage, along with alcohol use.