Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System, will speak as part of the the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership’s fall lecture series at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theater, 929 Jackson St., La Crosse.
Mueller, whose region includes Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Healthcare-La Crosse, will discuss life-saving technologies, end-of-life decision-making, and the ethics associated with each.
You have free articles remaining.
Mueller will also deliver the keynote address of Viterbo’s annual Seven Rivers Undergraduate Research Symposium at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Mueller’s address will cover research methods in biomedical ethics.
The presentation is free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary, but seating is limited. For a full schedule of D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.