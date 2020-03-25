Mayo temporarily closes Caledonia clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System will temporarily suspend operations at its clinic in Caledonia, Minn., effective Thursday, March 26.
The clinic will reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The temporary suspension is necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical-care needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as ensure the safety of patients and staff.
Other clinics are updating hours due to the pandemic.
- The Holmen Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Pharmacy drive-thru-only hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
- The Prairie du Chien clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
- Employee and Occupational Health located in Belle Square in La Crosse will now be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Mayo officials say drive-thru testing continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and says all patients must be screened by telephone before testing.
