Mayo temporarily closes Caledonia clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System will temporarily suspend operations at its clinic in Caledonia, Minn., effective Thursday, March 26.

The clinic will reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The temporary suspension is necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical-care needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Other clinics are updating hours due to the pandemic.

The Holmen Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Pharmacy drive-thru-only hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The Prairie du Chien clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Employee and Occupational Health located in Belle Square in La Crosse will now be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Mayo officials say drive-thru testing continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and says all patients must be screened by telephone before testing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0