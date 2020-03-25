Mayo temporarily closes Caledonia clinic
From the Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 12 cases series
Mayo Clinic Health System will temporarily suspend operations at its clinic in Caledonia, Minn., effective Thursday, March 26.

The clinic will reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary suspension is necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical-care needs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as ensure the safety of patients and staff.

Other clinics are updating hours due to the pandemic.

  • The Holmen Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Pharmacy drive-thru-only hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
  • The Prairie du Chien clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
  • Employee and Occupational Health located in Belle Square in La Crosse will now be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Mayo officials say drive-thru testing continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and says all patients must be screened by telephone before testing.

