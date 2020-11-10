Mayo tightening visitor restrictions as COVID cases rise

"The ongoing safety of our patients, staff and communities remains our primary focus during this pandemic,” says Jason Fratzke, chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System. “We understand these restrictions might be difficult for some patients and their families. But we believe it is necessary to take these steps as the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase currently in our community. We need everyone to take these necessary precautions seriously like wearing a mask, washing hands and following physical distancing; so that we can once again allow families to be with their loved ones in our facilities.”