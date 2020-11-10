 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayo tightening visitor restrictions as COVID cases rise
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Mayo tightening visitor restrictions as COVID cases rise

From the COLLECTION: Updates on La Crosse County COVID-19 cases series
{{featured_button_text}}
Mayo Clinic Rochester

Mayo Clinic Health System will begin enforcing a no-visitor policy Wednesday as local COVID-19 cases continue to climb. 

Beginning  8 a.m. Nov. 11, Mayo hospitals in La Crosse and throughout Southwest Wisconsin will discontinue visitors with some some exceptions. Mayo's outpatient facilities will no longer allow visitors starting Monday, Nov. 16.

Following the local onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayo restricted visitors from March 22 through June 1. The reinstatement of visitor restrictions comes as local cases and related deaths increase and area hospitals have concerns of surge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The ongoing safety of our patients, staff and communities remains our primary focus during this pandemic,” says Jason Fratzke, chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System. “We understand these restrictions might be difficult for some patients and their families. But we believe it is necessary to take these steps as the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase currently in our community. We need everyone to take these necessary precautions seriously like wearing a mask, washing hands and following physical distancing; so that we can once again allow families to be with their loved ones in our facilities.”

Compassionate exceptions to the no-visitor policy may be granted on a case-by-case basis including end-of-life care and other specific circumstances. In addition, patients in the emergency department, those giving birth, pediatric patients and individuals in outpatient care who are minors or require assistance for health reasons may have one visitor.

Visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry, and those who have respiratory symptoms or fever will be prohibited from entering.

Mayo Clinic Health System will offer patients laptop computer and iPad access for virtual visits with family and friends during their hospitalization. Care team members also will help patients use their personal devices to communicate with loved ones.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: New Groundwater Standards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News