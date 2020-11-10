Mayo tightening visitor restrictions as COVID cases rise

Mayo Clinic Health System will begin enforcing a no-visitor policy Wednesday as local COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
Beginning 8 a.m. Nov. 11, Mayo hospitals in La Crosse and throughout Southwest Wisconsin will discontinue visitors with some some exceptions. Mayo's outpatient facilities will no longer allow visitors starting Monday, Nov. 16.
Following the local onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayo restricted visitors from March 22 through June 1. The reinstatement of visitor restrictions comes as local cases and related deaths increase and area hospitals have concerns of surge.
Support Local Journalism
"The ongoing safety of our patients, staff and communities remains our primary focus during this pandemic,” says Jason Fratzke, chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System. “We understand these restrictions might be difficult for some patients and their families. But we believe it is necessary to take these steps as the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase currently in our community. We need everyone to take these necessary precautions seriously like wearing a mask, washing hands and following physical distancing; so that we can once again allow families to be with their loved ones in our facilities.”
Compassionate exceptions to the no-visitor policy may be granted on a case-by-case basis including end-of-life care and other specific circumstances. In addition, patients in the emergency department, those giving birth, pediatric patients and individuals in outpatient care who are minors or require assistance for health reasons may have one visitor.
Visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry, and those who have respiratory symptoms or fever will be prohibited from entering.
Mayo Clinic Health System will offer patients laptop computer and iPad access for virtual visits with family and friends during their hospitalization. Care team members also will help patients use their personal devices to communicate with loved ones.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
In this Series
COLLECTION: Updates on La Crosse County COVID-19 cases
-
Updated
La Crosse County surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 cases with 41 new positives Saturday
-
La Crosse County adds 58 COVID-19 cases Sunday
-
La Crosse County records 21st COVID-19 death
- 18 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.