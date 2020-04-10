Mayo to begin temporarily furloughing, reducing salaries of some employees at end of April due to COVID-19

Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday it will begin temporarily furloughing or reducing salaries of some staff starting April 29 due to COVID-19.
The hospital earlier this week stated it had no immediate plans to cut hours or furlough employees, noting the hospital was reducing expenditures such as external services and vendors to conserve financial resources in order to maintain staff. However, representatives said Friday, "Additional measures are needed to ensure that we can emerge from this situation in a stable position."
Gundersen Health System Wednesday, citing the loss in revenue due to COVID-19, reported it also would be temporarily limiting hours and furloughing a yet unknown number of employees. Mayo and Gundersen, like many hospitals nationwide, are experiencing a loss in revenue due in part to precautionary appointment cancellations and delays.
"Mayo Clinic is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of these circumstances, including a financial impact that requires significant adjustments to our operations," Mayo officials stated in a release. "The decision to proactively postpone elective patient care was the right one, but it eliminated the majority of our revenue at the same time we are making critical investments to develop and expand testing, conduct research to stop the pandemic and re-align our facilities and care teams to treat COVID-19 patients."
Mayo employees will continue to receive full pay and benefits through April 28, after which an unspecified number of staff will be required to take temporary salary cuts or furloughs.
"We will work with our teams in the coming weeks to ensure that our staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible, and that we are ready to ramp up quickly and resume full operations when it is safe to do so," Mayo said.
