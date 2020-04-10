Mayo to begin temporarily furloughing, reducing salaries of some employees at end of April due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday it will begin temporarily furloughing or reducing salaries of some staff starting April 29 due to COVID-19.

The hospital earlier this week stated it had no immediate plans to cut hours or furlough employees, noting the hospital was reducing expenditures such as external services and vendors to conserve financial resources in order to maintain staff. However, representatives said Friday, "Additional measures are needed to ensure that we can emerge from this situation in a stable position."

Gundersen Health System Wednesday, citing the loss in revenue due to COVID-19, reported it also would be temporarily limiting hours and furloughing a yet unknown number of employees. Mayo and Gundersen, like many hospitals nationwide, are experiencing a loss in revenue due in part to precautionary appointment cancellations and delays.