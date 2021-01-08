Mayo to build MRI bay at Onalaska Clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System announced plans to expand its Onalaska clinic to accomodate a new MRI bay, a $4.9 million project expected to be completed in early 2022.
Construction is anticipated to begin this spring on the fully outfitted MRI bay, which will house a fixed, wide-bore 3T-strength MRI scanner, and an additional space which will allow for future MRI expansion on the west side of the clinic.
The project will increase advanced imaging options for specialities including orthopedic and sports medicine, oncologic, urologic and neurologic exams, says Dr. Janel Glantz, M.D., radiology department chair.
“It will also improve our patients’ experience by reducing MRI scan times and providing more comfortable wide-bore scanning capability,” Glantz said.
A 3T magnetic field boasts twice the power of conventional high-field MRI scanners, resulting in clearer and more complete images. The 3T-strength MRI, Mayo says, is the optimal technology for musculoskeletal, abdominal, prostate and brain imaging.
“With this investment, we will be able to provide the most advanced and highest quality patient care, access, imaging capability and interpretations for our region,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System SouthWest Wisconsin region.
