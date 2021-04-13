Mayo to give COVID-19 vaccinations at local Boys and Girls Club sites

Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on four consecutive Thursdays, providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The clinics, running from 2 to 6 p.m. April 15 and 22 at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club, 1331 Clinton St., and 2 to 6 p.m. April 29 and May 6 at the Amie L. Mathy Boys & Girls Club, 811 8th St. S., are open to persons 18 and older. Second dose appointment dates will be advised.
The clinics are supported by a $49,867 Wisconsin Department of Health grant Mayo Clinic Health System received earlier this month to advance racial and geographic equity in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
“Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to as many individuals as possible,” said Paul Molling, D.O., chair of family medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System. “By collaborating among our diverse set of community organizations, we believe that we can make a difference by serving our most at-risk community members and encouraging vaccination among marginalized community groups. We are excited to be partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to offer convenient vaccine clinics in the neighborhoods.”
Per Mayo's grant application, minority and underserved populations are more likely to experience complications due to COVID-19, and DHS data indicates a disparity in vaccination rates amongst these populations, with 6.8% of Black persons, 10.9% of American Indians and 11.3% of Asians having received at least one vaccine dose versus 24.1% of white persons.
Economic disparities are also a concern, with community members having lost their jobs or had hours cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are happy to do what we can to help remove some of the barriers to getting the vaccine for not only the members of our clubs but also the families that live in our neighborhood,” said Jake Erickson, CEO Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.
Pre-registration is required for the vaccine clinics, and interested individuals are asked to call 608-782-3926. Masks must be worn and distancing followed while at the clinics.
In addition to adult COVID-19 vaccinations, the La Crosse County Health Department will be on site from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the April 22 and 29 clinics offering MMR, Tdap and DTaP, HPV, Meningococcal, Hepatitis A and B, Chicken Pox and Polio vaccines to youth who are due for their immunizations.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.