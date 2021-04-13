Mayo to give COVID-19 vaccinations at local Boys and Girls Club sites

Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on four consecutive Thursdays, providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics, running from 2 to 6 p.m. April 15 and 22 at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club, 1331 Clinton St., and 2 to 6 p.m. April 29 and May 6 at the Amie L. Mathy Boys & Girls Club, 811 8th St. S., are open to persons 18 and older. Second dose appointment dates will be advised.

The clinics are supported by a $49,867 Wisconsin Department of Health grant Mayo Clinic Health System received earlier this month to advance racial and geographic equity in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

“Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to as many individuals as possible,” said Paul Molling, D.O., chair of family medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System. “By collaborating among our diverse set of community organizations, we believe that we can make a difference by serving our most at-risk community members and encouraging vaccination among marginalized community groups. We are excited to be partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to offer convenient vaccine clinics in the neighborhoods.”